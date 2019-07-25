Billeaud Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.4% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,865,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $804,874.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $697,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,760,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.23. 2,850,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,766,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $229.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

