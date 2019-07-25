Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Bimini Capital Managment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Bimini Capital Managment alerts:

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. Bimini Capital Managment had a negative net margin of 195.68% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%.

About Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Managment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Managment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.