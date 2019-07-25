Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.63

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $14.25. Bio-Path shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 1,185 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path Holdings Inc will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

