Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Hold Rating from Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.76.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $240.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. Biogen has a 52 week low of $216.12 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 29.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,169.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 118,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $229.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,211,559.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Biogen by 19.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Biogen by 29.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 79,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Biogen by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 42,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Biogen by 21.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

