BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the medical equipment provider's stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $19.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.50 and a quick ratio of 12.99. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $362.65 million, a P/E ratio of 142.07 and a beta of 1.31.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $146,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,588.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,757 in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 84,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

