BitCoal (COAL) Hits Market Cap of $1,779.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, BitCoal has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. BitCoal has a total market cap of $1,779.00 and $23.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00814754 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007393 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 84.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004512 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000771 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

