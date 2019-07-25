Bitcoin Gold Price Down 24.3% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.68 or 0.00212403 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Graviex, Upbit and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $362.24 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00728028 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00073838 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003809 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bleutrade, Indodax, DSX, Koineks, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Exrates, QuadrigaCX, TDAX, Negocie Coins, Crex24, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Korbit, Graviex, Huobi, BitBay, Trade Satoshi, C2CX, Coinnest, Binance, OKEx, Ovis, CEX.IO, Zebpay, Bitsane, BitMarket, Braziliex, Sistemkoin, Bitinka, BitFlip, Bitlish, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, Instant Bitex, Gate.io, Exmo, SouthXchange, Coinone, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

