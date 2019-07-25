Bitcoin Scrypt Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded down 56.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market cap of $110,450.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 133.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

BTCS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Scrypt is bitcoinscrypt.io. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Trading

Bitcoin Scrypt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

