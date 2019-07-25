BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.21

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 1200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 54.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 842,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 296,399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 136.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 105,473 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at $868,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.