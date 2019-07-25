Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

Blackstone Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Blackstone Group has a payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Group to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Shares of BX stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 150,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $3,672,947.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 652,858 shares of company stock worth $15,784,594. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

