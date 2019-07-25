Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,446 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 606.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 150,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,672,947.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $4,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 652,858 shares of company stock valued at $15,784,594. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,296,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,187. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

