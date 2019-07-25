Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

BX opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 150,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $3,672,947.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 652,858 shares of company stock worth $15,784,594. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 606.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

