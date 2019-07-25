Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P., based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. It provides midstream services to its customers by focusing in three operational areas: crude oil terminalling and storage, crude oil gathering and transportation services and asphalt terminalling, storage and processing services. The Company’s strategically located storage facilities, terminals and pipelines provide customers the flexibility to access multiple receipt and delivery points. Its vision is to use its strategically located assets to be a leading provider of midstream services in the energy industry. It intends to accomplish its objective by: pursuing both strategic and accretive acquisitions within the midstream energy industry, pursuing organic expansion opportunities by constructing additional assets in strategic locations, and expanding storage capacity, particularly at its Cushing terminal, and increasing the profitability of its existing assets. “

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 64,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,780. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.81. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.73 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Analysts predict that Blueknight Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.67% of Blueknight Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.