Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of BPMC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 372,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,916. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.21.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 603.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $495,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,176.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,378 shares of company stock worth $10,264,022. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

