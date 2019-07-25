B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) Insider Simon Arora Sells 14,988,083 Shares

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) insider Simon Arora sold 14,988,083 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.90), for a total transaction of £56,205,311.25 ($73,442,194.24).

LON BME traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 377.60 ($4.93). The company had a trading volume of 2,041,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 339.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. B&M European Value Retail SA has a 12-month low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Macau in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 441 ($5.76).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

