Bodycote (BOY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bodycote (LON: BOY) recently:

7/25/2019 – Bodycote had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/24/2019 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 995 ($13.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Bodycote had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 845 ($11.04). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Bodycote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/19/2019 – Bodycote had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/11/2019 – Bodycote had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/10/2019 – Bodycote had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

7/8/2019 – Bodycote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/3/2019 – Bodycote had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/28/2019 – Bodycote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/30/2019 – Bodycote was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 830 ($10.85).

Shares of BOY stock traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 775.50 ($10.13). 357,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 794.64. Bodycote PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,054 ($13.77).

Get Bodycote PLC alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.