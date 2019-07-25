Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) Receives GBX 948.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 908.57 ($11.87).

Shares of Bodycote stock traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 775.50 ($10.13). 357,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 794.64. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,054 ($13.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 14.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

