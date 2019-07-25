Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $393.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $404.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.06.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded down $14.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $347.03. 4,091,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.08. Boeing has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $209.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21,969.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,521,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,015,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.