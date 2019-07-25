Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WIFI shares. William Blair cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Alcon in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Shares of WIFI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.69. 26,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $682.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,626.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Peterson sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $253,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,621.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,519. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 59.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,308,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,853,000 after buying an additional 2,354,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 62.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,604,000 after purchasing an additional 755,715 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 249.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,922,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 12.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,466,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 160,850 shares during the period.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.