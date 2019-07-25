BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Buy Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley raised Dongfeng Motor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.11.

Shares of BOKF traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,945. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $868,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,841 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,845,000 after acquiring an additional 236,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

