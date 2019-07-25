Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lessened by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Booking by 908.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,063.61.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,924.64. 11,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,131.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,855.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

