Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,942,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,320,000 after acquiring an additional 884,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,835,000 after buying an additional 1,665,379 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,992,000 after buying an additional 391,329 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,279,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,359,000 after buying an additional 4,719,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,937,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,084,000 after buying an additional 4,156,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

EPD opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 90.21%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.