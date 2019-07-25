Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $112.50 on Thursday. CDW has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.91.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. CDW had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 77.94%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $382,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $6,644,699.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 644,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,231,633.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,534 shares of company stock valued at $14,332,814. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

