Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.59 Million in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $53.40 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.27.

