Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.5% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.5% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $369.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $373.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

