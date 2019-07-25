Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 19,082 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,082 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 139.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 24,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $2,010,089.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $9,292,444.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 242,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,890,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,179 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,781. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.02.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.44 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

