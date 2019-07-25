Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $102.45 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.11.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

