Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $276.11 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $276.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

