botXcoin (BOTX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $606,764.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One botXcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. botXcoin has a market cap of $16.71 million and approximately $606,764.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get botXcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00293420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.01662993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024426 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00120436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000617 BTC.

botXcoin Token Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,472,960 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.