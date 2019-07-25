BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of BP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in BP by 71.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in BP by 91.7% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.99. 320,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,243. BP plc has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $47.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

