BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.39

BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 3755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69.

BRAMBLES LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

