BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr bought 2,647,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,408,500 shares of company stock worth $125,944,500 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. BridgeBio Pharma comprises 1.7% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

