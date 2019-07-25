Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.Brink’s also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

BCO stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.96. 634,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,988. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 86.38%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In related news, EVP Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Colan sold 6,374 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $532,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

