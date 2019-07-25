Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $42.90 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.72% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

