Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 123,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 51,849 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,222,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 128.9% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 52,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

BMY stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.40. 33,373,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,988,512. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

