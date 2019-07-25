Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.22.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $44.47. 6,195,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,176,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In related news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

