Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Position Reduced by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.29. 118,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,852. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.85 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

