Brokerages Anticipate HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will post sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. HD Supply posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HD Supply.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on HD Supply from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Longbow Research upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 price objective on Farfetch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,612,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HDS traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $40.47. 100,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,794. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HD Supply (HDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.