Brokerages Anticipate Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.96. Hospitality Properties Trust posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.66 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

HPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPT. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,552,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,703,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,012,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,252,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 894,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 112,066 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.04. 802,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,289. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $29.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

