Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Announce $5.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.07 and the highest is $5.10. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $4.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $22.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.65 to $22.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $25.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.20 to $25.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.55 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 95.67%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.33.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,107,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,925 shares of company stock valued at $35,650,928. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,370,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,049,000 after buying an additional 56,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,346,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,627,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 633,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,761,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,168,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $812.17. 516,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,780. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $823.20. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $500.74 and a 1-year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

