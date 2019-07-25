Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.39. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $90.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.25 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.62. 412,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,656,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,829,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 111,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 419,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

