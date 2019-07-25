Brokerages Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) PT at $50.00

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial raised American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. AJO LP boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2,547.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,349,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $55,777,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth $30,155,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 312,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth $187,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 833,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.39. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $49.33.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

