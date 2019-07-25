Brokerages Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

GTN traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 571,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,420. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 129.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $152,227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,040,000 after acquiring an additional 758,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,862,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,876 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 493,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $19,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.