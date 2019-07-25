Brokerages Set Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) PT at GBX 1,028.33

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,012 ($13.22).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Shanta Gold in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of LON POLY traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,008 ($13.17). 1,184,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,325. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 593.80 ($7.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,041 ($13.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 960.48.

In other Polymetal International news, insider Ian Cockerill bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £56,875 ($74,317.26).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

