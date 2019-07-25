Brokerages Set Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) Price Target at $1.81

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFT. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. HRT Financial LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFT remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 13,244,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,278,534. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.11. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.