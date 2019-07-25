Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Trimmed by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,235 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,315,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,268,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,953 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,809,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,918,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.11. 1,024,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,859. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $15.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

