Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Downgraded by CSFB to “Neutral”

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was downgraded by stock analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

BEP.UN traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.32. 91,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.00. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$33.32 and a 1-year high of C$47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

