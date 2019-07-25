Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 24.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

BRKL stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 302,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,843. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Meiklejohn sold 23,335 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $350,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 2,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $38,326.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,979 shares of company stock valued at $405,539 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 71,518 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 466.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 123,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,386 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,782,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

