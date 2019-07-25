Bruce Booth Acquires 810,811 Shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Bruce Booth bought 810,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Avrobio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $554.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.34.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Avrobio Inc will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Aisling Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Avrobio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 811,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avrobio by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avrobio by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 582,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avrobio by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVRO. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.91 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.