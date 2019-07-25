Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating and set a $8.40 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.20.

CCMP traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.47. 1,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,357. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.41. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $82.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 15.61%. Analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total value of $324,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

